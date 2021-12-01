YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading Down 0.4%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut YouGov from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

