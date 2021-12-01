Yext (YEXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Yext has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 395.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

