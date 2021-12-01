Yext (YEXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Yext has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 395.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
