YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of YETI worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in YETI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 2.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

