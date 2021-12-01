Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.