Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Xilinx by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,345 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Xilinx by 17.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,715 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xilinx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,153 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

