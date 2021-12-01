Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZZY stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.