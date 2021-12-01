Wise’s (WISE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Wise (LON:WISE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on the stock.
WISE stock opened at GBX 763 ($9.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 931.78.
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
