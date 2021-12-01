Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of WING traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.99, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

