Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

