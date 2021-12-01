Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.
Wilmar International Company Profile
