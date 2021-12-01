Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.44. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.