William E. Hardy Purchases 3,100 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director William E. Hardy bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,487.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William E. Hardy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, William E. Hardy purchased 279 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,138.75.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 155.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 492.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 152,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

