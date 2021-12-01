Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OTCMKTS WFCF opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter worth about $656,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

