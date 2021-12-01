Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $53.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

