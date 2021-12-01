Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Down 2.1%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

WTSHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

