Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years.

PAI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

