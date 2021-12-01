Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:WIW opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.