WeOwn Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.22 million and $98,748.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00240505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00087760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

