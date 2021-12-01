Wendell David Associates Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

