Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

