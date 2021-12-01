Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

