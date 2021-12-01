Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,833 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of GATX worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,040,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in GATX by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GATX by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $107.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

