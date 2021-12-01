Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 197,082 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Conduent were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conduent by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,697 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Conduent by 122,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,357 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

