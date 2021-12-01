Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.