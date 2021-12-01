Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Badger Meter worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 103,087.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMI stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.