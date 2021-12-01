Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $90.35 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.