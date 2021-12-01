Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Chart Industries worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

