Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Weis Markets worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.19. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $66.95.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.