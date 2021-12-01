Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Varta (VAR1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Varta (ETR: VAR1) recently:

11/18/2021 – Varta was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2021 – Varta was given a new €80.00 ($90.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/16/2021 – Varta was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/15/2021 – Varta was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Varta was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Varta was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/8/2021 – Varta was given a new €80.00 ($90.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Varta was given a new €125.00 ($142.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is €120.66 and its 200 day moving average is €130.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 49.85. Varta AG has a 1 year low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($206.02).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

