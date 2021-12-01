Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Field Trip Health (FTRP)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ: FTRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2021 – Field Trip Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

11/22/2021 – Field Trip Health had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Field Trip Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

11/18/2021 – Field Trip Health had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Field Trip Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

FTRP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

