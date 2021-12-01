Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Field Trip Health (FTRP)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ: FTRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/22/2021 – Field Trip Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
- 11/22/2021 – Field Trip Health had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Field Trip Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
- 11/18/2021 – Field Trip Health had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Field Trip Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
FTRP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.71.
Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.