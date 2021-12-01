Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uni-Select (UNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uni-Select (TSE: UNS):
- 11/30/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$27.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$30.00.
UNS stock opened at C$24.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.13. Uni-Select Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$25.50.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
