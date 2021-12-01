Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uni-Select (UNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uni-Select (TSE: UNS):

11/30/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$27.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$30.00.

UNS stock opened at C$24.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.13. Uni-Select Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$25.50.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

