Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

