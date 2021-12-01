Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $373.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

