Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Waterdrop stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

