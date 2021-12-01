Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.