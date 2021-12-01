Walter S. Woltosz Sells 7,668 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $946.35 million, a PE ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 30.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

