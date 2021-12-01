Walter Rusnak Purchases 1,223 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,766.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Walter Rusnak purchased 777 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,154.61.

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak purchased 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

