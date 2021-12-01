Walter N. George Acquires 1,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.89 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

