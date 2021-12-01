Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.86. 6,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,384,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,358,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 30.2% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after buying an additional 1,473,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vroom by 162.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after buying an additional 1,038,401 shares in the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

