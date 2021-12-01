Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Vontier stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 47,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Vontier has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

