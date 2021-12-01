VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 35,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VIZIO by 141.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 81.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 177,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

