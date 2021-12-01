Vivid Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.