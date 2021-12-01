Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.41 and its 200 day moving average is $405.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.