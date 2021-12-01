Vivid Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.