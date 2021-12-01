Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.