Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Insider Sells $12,488.62 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) insider Lisa Rojkjaer sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $12,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Rojkjaer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Lisa Rojkjaer sold 1,950 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $9,360.00.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

