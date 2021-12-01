Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:VEI remained flat at $$17.58 during trading hours on Friday. 792,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,095. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 110.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 268.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

