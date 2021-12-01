Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 391,508 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391,508 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $73,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,576,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.63. 133,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

