Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 4.29% of eHealth worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

