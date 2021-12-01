Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. 346,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

