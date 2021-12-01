Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 711,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,875,719. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

